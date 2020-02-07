Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Shares Down 11.8% Following Insider Selling

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)’s stock price fell 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $241.75 and last traded at $252.25, 10,034,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 507% from the average session volume of 1,652,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.99.

Specifically, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,039 shares of company stock valued at $36,258,315. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.81. The company has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,951,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.