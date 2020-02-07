Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $252.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Becton Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The firm has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,039 shares of company stock worth $36,258,315 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

