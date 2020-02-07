Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Bed Bath & Beyond to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,365,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,091,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,568 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

