Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Belden (NYSE:BDC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.73 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.55. 27,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,267. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.47. Belden has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $64.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average is $51.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

