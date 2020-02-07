Benchmark Boosts Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Price Target to $50.00

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ONTO. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTO opened at $41.71 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $41.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 25,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 667,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,275.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 80,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $3,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 628,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,141,763.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,439 over the last ninety days.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

