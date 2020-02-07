Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.00 million.Benchmark Electronics also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.32-0.38 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $30.43. 243,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,154. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHE shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Sidoti lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

