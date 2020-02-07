BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, RTT News reports. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. BGC Partners updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. 1,620,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,685. BGC Partners has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $6.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BGCP shares. BidaskClub downgraded BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

