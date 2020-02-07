BidaskClub Downgrades Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Hold

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EPAY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair cut Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,744. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 352.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $222,875.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 359.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 13.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $16,045,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

