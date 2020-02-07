BidaskClub Downgrades Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Hold

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EPAY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair cut Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.
Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,744. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 352.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $57.22.
In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $222,875.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 359.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 13.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $16,045,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.