BidaskClub Downgrades MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Svb Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded MannKind from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on MannKind in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.83.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.53. 1,304,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,323. The company has a market capitalization of $309.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. MannKind has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.34.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MannKind by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.