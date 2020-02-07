BidaskClub Upgrades Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) to Strong-Buy

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of MTEM stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.83. 11,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,180. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The company has a market cap of $607.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 289.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 937,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $7,496,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Morenstein purchased 468,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 51.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 365,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 69,704 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 453.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the third quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the third quarter valued at $291,000. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

