BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) PT Raised to $230.00 at Robert W. Baird

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $204.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.41. BIO-TECHNE has a 12 month low of $178.28 and a 12 month high of $223.29.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,614,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 129,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.