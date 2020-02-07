BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ:BTAI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. 301,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 3.73. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

