BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.80.
NASDAQ:BTAI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. 301,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 3.73. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.54% of the company’s stock.
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.
