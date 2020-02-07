Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.16

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.16 and traded as high as $6.70. Bird Construction shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 26,727 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDT shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.04. The firm has a market cap of $279.76 million and a P/E ratio of 35.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.18.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$378.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$431.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bird Construction Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 216.67%.

About Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

