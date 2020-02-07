BitDegree Market Cap Hits $364,831.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $364,831.00 and $30.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitDegree has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One BitDegree token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Tidex, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $583.30 or 0.05961470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024651 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00126288 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00039107 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002939 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Tidex and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

