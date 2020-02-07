Bitfex Hits Market Capitalization of $442,702.00 (BFX)

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Bitfex has a market cap of $442,702.00 and $189.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitfex has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Bitfex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and VinDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitfex Token Profile

Bitfex’s genesis date was August 10th, 2016. Bitfex’s total supply is 119,393,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,193,765 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitfex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitfex’s official website is bitfex.com . Bitfex’s official message board is medium.com/idap-io

Buying and Selling Bitfex

Bitfex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitfex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitfex using one of the exchanges listed above.

