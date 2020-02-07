bitJob Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. One bitJob token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, bitJob has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. bitJob has a total market capitalization of $25,820.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $300.18 or 0.03068953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00211326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00029832 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00134698 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002718 BTC.

bitJob Token Profile

bitJob’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. The official website for bitJob is bitjob.io . The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . bitJob’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob . bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling bitJob

bitJob can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitJob should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitJob using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

