BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is an operator of membership warehouse clubs primarily in the Eastern United States. The company operates clubs and BJ’s Gas(R) locations in states. It provides shopping destination which includes exclusive Wellsley Farms(R) and Berkley Jensen(R) brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is based in WESTBOROUGH, Mass. “

BJ has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised BJs Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett cut BJs Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut BJs Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of BJ stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 27,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,322. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 137.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $952,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 241,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,569,745.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,775 shares of company stock worth $1,428,557 in the last three months. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 67,185 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 61,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,664,000 after purchasing an additional 67,745 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

