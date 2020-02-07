Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Black Hills updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.55-3.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.55-3.75 EPS.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average is $77.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.19. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $85.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.45%.

In other news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 137,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,467,743.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $505,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 124,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,660,600. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

