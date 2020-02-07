BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,555 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Core Bond Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

NYSE:BHK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.15. 2,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,180. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.