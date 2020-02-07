BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Raised by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 4.6% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $38,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.58.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $553.56. 233,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,123. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.54 and a fifty-two week high of $555.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $518.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total value of $2,743,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,726 shares of company stock worth $32,958,026. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

