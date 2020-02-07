BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,107,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,118,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,958,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $555.74. 712,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,556. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.96. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.54 and a 12 month high of $556.01. The stock has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.58.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Insiders have sold 61,726 shares of company stock worth $32,958,026 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

