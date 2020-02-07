BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Raised by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.58.

BlackRock stock opened at $554.67 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.54 and a 52 week high of $555.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $518.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.96.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,726 shares of company stock valued at $32,958,026. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.