Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.12

Shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 6542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 56.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 403,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 146,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

