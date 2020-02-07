BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of BLE stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $16.12.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.