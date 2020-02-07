Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Position Lowered by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 5.3% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI owned about 0.08% of Blackstone Group worth $30,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.35. 2,183,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,178. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $5,681,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,103,470 shares of company stock valued at $34,102,413 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

