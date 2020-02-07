Blocknet Hits Market Capitalization of $11.39 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $11.39 million and approximately $72,574.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00017884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,533,344 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

