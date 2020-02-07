Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.90

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and traded as high as $7.11. Blue Capital Reinsurance shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 181 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCRH. ValuEngine downgraded Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Blue Capital Reinsurance alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 4.2% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 855,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 34,849 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 18.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile (NYSE:BCRH)

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.