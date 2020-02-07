Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.90

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and traded as high as $7.11. Blue Capital Reinsurance shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 181 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BCRH. ValuEngine downgraded Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.
The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26.
Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile (NYSE:BCRH)
Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
