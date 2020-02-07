bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of bluebird bio from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

BLUE traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,199. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.81. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $71.42 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $914,365.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,378.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $169,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,727 shares of company stock worth $1,242,889. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in bluebird bio by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.