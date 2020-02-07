Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.08.

BPMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $661,097.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,440. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.81. 1,767,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.37. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $61.45 and a 1-year high of $102.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 2,258.84%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.66) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 734.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

