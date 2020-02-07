BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EYE. Barclays began coverage on National Vision in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

EYE stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.44. 19,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,574. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.16 and a beta of 1.57. National Vision has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.83 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas V. Taylor bought 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,599.90. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,553,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after buying an additional 215,709 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 127.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 320,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 179,403 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 106,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 440,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after buying an additional 90,300 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

