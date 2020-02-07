Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

BCC traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $38.17. 164,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,860. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $40.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $310,686.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,645.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 6,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $254,267.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,786.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,940 shares of company stock worth $2,248,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,604,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 671,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after buying an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,219,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 69,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

