Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BCEI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.80.

BCEI traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 222,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,713. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.68 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 19.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

