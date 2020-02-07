Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.81-1.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.82. Boot Barn also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.81-1.83 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from to and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Boot Barn from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.46. 2,017,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,734. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $783,233.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,922.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $105,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

