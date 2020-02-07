Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Boot Barn has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $48.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,384,442.88. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 31,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,098.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

