Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total transaction of $63,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,436 shares of company stock worth $27,215,853. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Boston Beer stock opened at $366.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.64. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Beer Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $249.62 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64.
About Boston Beer
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.
