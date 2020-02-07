Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total transaction of $63,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,436 shares of company stock worth $27,215,853. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $394.00 to $448.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.52.

Boston Beer stock opened at $366.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.64. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Beer Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $249.62 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64.

Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

