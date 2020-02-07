Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

EPAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.92.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 206,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $222,875.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $751,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $711,310 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 426,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,776,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 224,287 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,495,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 34.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 41.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

