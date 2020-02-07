Bounty0x Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Radar Relay and Bit-Z. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $229,435.00 and $1,479.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Bit-Z, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

