Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.49

Shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and traded as low as $20.82. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 243 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRID shares. TheStreet raised Bridgford Foods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Bridgford Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $190.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7,151.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 71,516 shares during the period. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRID)

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

