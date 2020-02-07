Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.49

Shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and traded as low as $20.82. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 243 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRID shares. TheStreet raised Bridgford Foods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Bridgford Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $190.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Bridgford Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRID)
Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.
