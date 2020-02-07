Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) is KLCM Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 4.8% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.10. 16,485,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,911,877. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

