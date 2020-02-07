British Land (LON:BLND) Downgraded by Numis Securities to Reduce

Numis Securities lowered shares of British Land (LON:BLND) to a reduce rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British Land to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 575 ($7.56) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of British Land to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 606 ($7.97) to GBX 661 ($8.70) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 584.69 ($7.69).

Shares of LON BLND traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 566.80 ($7.46). 2,045,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 597.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 567.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of -8.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a GBX 7.98 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. British Land’s payout ratio is presently -0.47%.

In related news, insider Tim Score bought 4,082 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,676.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

