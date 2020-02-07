Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $138.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $134.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $119.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other news, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $1,633,955.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,169.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,784.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,901,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,551 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

