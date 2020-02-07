Brokerages Anticipate Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Energy Transfer LP Unit reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.71. 18,740,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,253,169. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

