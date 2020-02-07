Brokerages Expect Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Care.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. Care.com reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Care.com will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Care.com.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.23 million. Care.com had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRCM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Care.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research cut Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Care.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Care.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other news, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $37,130.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,062.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $119,235.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,522 shares of company stock worth $184,284 in the last ninety days. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Care.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Care.com by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,857,000 after buying an additional 202,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Care.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Care.com by 597.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 199,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Care.com in the second quarter valued at about $395,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRCM opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.02. Care.com has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

