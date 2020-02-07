Brokerages Expect ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.31 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ESSA Bancorp an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESSA. ValuEngine cut ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

ESSA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.40. 146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,985. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

