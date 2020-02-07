Brokerages Expect ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.31 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ESSA Bancorp an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESSA. ValuEngine cut ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
ESSA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.40. 146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,985. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32.
ESSA Bancorp Company Profile
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.