Brokerages Set $19.00 Target Price for Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Yield10 Bioscience’s rating score has declined by 67% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $19.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Yield10 Bioscience an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

YTEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Friday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Yield10 Bioscience from $280.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, National Securities cut Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ YTEN traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,552. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($6.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.60) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 168.01% and a negative net margin of 995.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -25.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.83% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

