Brokerages Set $41.50 Price Target for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $41.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given JBG SMITH Properties an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

JBGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBGS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.69, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

