Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) PT at GBX 919.58

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 914.23 ($12.03).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANTO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Liberum Capital upgraded Antofagasta to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research report on Wednesday.

LON ANTO traded down GBX 31.80 ($0.42) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 849 ($11.17). 1,498,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 914.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 889.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 12.84.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

