Brokerages Set Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) PT at $14.82

Shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PUMP shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 1,276.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions during the third quarter worth $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Asante Solutions by 11.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Asante Solutions by 63.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Asante Solutions stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. Asante Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.