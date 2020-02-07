Brokerages Set B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Target Price at $19.50

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price target on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 93.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 247,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after acquiring an additional 276,626 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,709,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BGS opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $976.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

