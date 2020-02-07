Brokerages Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target at $51.57

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $56.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 71,809 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 137,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

